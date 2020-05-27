Handshake Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $38.93 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 274,704,130 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

Buying and Selling Handshake

