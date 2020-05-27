Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $73,442.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,872.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.03 or 0.02288303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.15 or 0.02571440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00480747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00700998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00076019 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00507405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,588,224 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

