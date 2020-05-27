HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.76. The stock had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,461. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average is $126.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.