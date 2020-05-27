Head to Head Comparison: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neovasc and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 3 0 3.00 Merit Medical Systems 1 2 7 0 2.60

Neovasc currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $45.44, indicating a potential upside of 2.68%. Given Neovasc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and Merit Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $2.09 million 15.18 -$35.13 million ($5.05) -0.56 Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 2.46 $5.45 million $1.46 30.32

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,501.37% N/A -193.87% Merit Medical Systems -0.39% 8.73% 4.72%

Risk & Volatility

Neovasc has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Neovasc on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and provide medical devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products comprising delivery system, embolotherapy, spine ablation, and vertebral compression fracture products to treat metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, the company offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical system sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

