Head-To-Head Contrast: Dynatrace (DT) versus Its Rivals

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is one of 217 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dynatrace to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatrace and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $545.80 million -$418.02 million -67.79 Dynatrace Competitors $2.09 billion $369.67 million 0.58

Dynatrace’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace. Dynatrace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dynatrace and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 4 14 0 2.78 Dynatrace Competitors 2381 10633 18662 1001 2.56

Dynatrace currently has a consensus target price of $33.42, indicating a potential downside of 7.00%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Dynatrace’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace -76.59% -29.81% -7.05% Dynatrace Competitors -52.78% -88.92% -6.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynatrace competitors beat Dynatrace on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

