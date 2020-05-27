Head to Head Survey: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & STARPHARMA HOLD/S (NASDAQ:SPHRY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and STARPHARMA HOLD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte -16.87% -12.81% -9.55% STARPHARMA HOLD/S N/A N/A N/A

Incyte has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Incyte and STARPHARMA HOLD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $2.16 billion 9.89 $446.91 million $2.23 44.04 STARPHARMA HOLD/S $3.79 million 74.23 -$7.97 million N/A N/A

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than STARPHARMA HOLD/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Incyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Incyte and STARPHARMA HOLD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 0 9 12 0 2.57 STARPHARMA HOLD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Incyte presently has a consensus price target of $99.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Incyte’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Incyte is more favorable than STARPHARMA HOLD/S.

Summary

Incyte beats STARPHARMA HOLD/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia and refractory myelofibrosis. In addition, the company engages in the development of itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naïve acute and chronic GVHD, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, as well as a pivotal program for solid tumors with driver activations of FGF/FGFR. Further, it is involved in developing INCMGA0012 that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer. Additionally, the company develops Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Innovent Biologics, Inc., as well as BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. for treating cancer. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom. It also develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of a range of tumors, such as breast, prostate, and lung; and DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for solid tumors, as well as DEP irinotecan, an anti-cancer drug used to treat colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

