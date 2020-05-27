HEAT (HEAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,241.00

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, HEAT has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. HEAT has a market capitalization of $615,733.79 and $13,241.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.71 or 0.02037522 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00179649 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000727 BTC.

HEAT Profile

HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,166,979 coins. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEAT Coin Trading

HEAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

