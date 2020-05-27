Heico (NYSE:HEI) Shares Up 6%

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.27 and last traded at $99.62, 989,657 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 860,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.99.

A number of research firms have commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 15,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 417,779 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 1st quarter worth $29,642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter worth $30,945,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

