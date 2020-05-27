HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $282,953.54 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $282,953.54 and $808.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028303 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028037 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,176.35 or 1.00137618 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00074054 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000575 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,747,014 coins and its circulating supply is 256,611,864 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

