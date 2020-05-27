Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.56. Hertz Global shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 253,800,340 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $403.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,285,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hertz Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

