HEX Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $865.52 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00356219 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000915 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012030 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000525 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 185,284,483,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,056,686,538 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.