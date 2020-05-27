Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HIBB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.49. 749,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $321.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

