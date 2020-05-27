Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,314.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,298.57 ($17.08).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSV shares. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Homeserve from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Homeserve alerts:

HSV traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,290 ($16.97). 873,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,137.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,189.79. Homeserve has a 12 month low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts expect that Homeserve will post 4074.0004101 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

In other news, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,116 ($14.68) per share, with a total value of £24,552 ($32,296.76). Also, insider Olivier Grémillon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,750 ($11,510.13). Insiders have bought 3,243 shares of company stock worth $3,375,111 over the last three months.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.