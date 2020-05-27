Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce $32.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the lowest is $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares reported sales of $33.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $136.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $133.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hometrust Bancshares.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 70,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $245.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 937,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 534,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

