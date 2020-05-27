Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 25%

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 115,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 392,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.