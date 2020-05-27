Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after acquiring an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.59. 2,924,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,575. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

