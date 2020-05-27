HOQU (HQX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.11 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. HOQU has a market cap of $372,865.58 and $1.11 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOQU has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.02048763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00183541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.