Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.01, approximately 3,935,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,344,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. China International Capital upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. CLSA upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Huazhu Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

