HUGO BOSS AG/S Declares Annual Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

BOSSY traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. HUGO BOSS AG/S had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $913.82 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOSSY shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HUGO BOSS AG/S Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

