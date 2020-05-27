Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.61. 9,908,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,466,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

