Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, hitting $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,202. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average of $183.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

