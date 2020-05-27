Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,334. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.