Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,556,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,659,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 61,868 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,322,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,908,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128,030. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

