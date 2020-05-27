Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. 27,409,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. The stock has a market cap of $222.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

