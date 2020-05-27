Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.40, 2,657,155 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,373,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Also, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,749,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 157.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

