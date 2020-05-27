Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.79 and last traded at $56.54, approximately 1,183,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,403,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,791,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,540,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after buying an additional 715,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,318,000 after buying an additional 578,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,121,000 after buying an additional 557,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

