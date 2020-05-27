Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Up 8.6%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 15,067,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 22,448,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ibio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ibio during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ibio by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ibio by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ibio by 1,039.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89,826 shares during the period.

About Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

