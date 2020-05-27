IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives GBX 747.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 747.33 ($9.83).

A number of research analysts recently commented on IGG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IG Group from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

IGG stock traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 770 ($10.13). The company had a trading volume of 1,443,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 752.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 693.43. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 526.20 ($6.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 801.50 ($10.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

