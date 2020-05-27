ILCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $170,629.00 (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $14.75 million and $170,629.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, C-CEX, FreiExchange and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003973 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000647 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001753 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,425,573,907 coins and its circulating supply is 471,877,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, C-CEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

