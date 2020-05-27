ImageCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $721,560.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $463,263.47 and $721,560.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,702,758 coins and its circulating supply is 9,153,258 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.