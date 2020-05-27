Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Plans Dividend of GBX 20.85

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.85 ($0.27) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,518.50 ($19.98). 1,134,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,597.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,702.53. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Brands will post 29079.0016663 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMB. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

