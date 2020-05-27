Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Plans Dividend of GBX 20.85

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.85 ($0.27) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,518.50 ($19.98). 1,134,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,597.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,702.53. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42.
Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Brands will post 29079.0016663 earnings per share for the current year.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.