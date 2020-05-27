Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $16.14, approximately 903,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 894,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.1578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 27,008,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,439,000 after buying an additional 871,244 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,428,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,174,000 after buying an additional 990,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after buying an additional 147,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,723,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 206,404 shares during the period.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

