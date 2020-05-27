Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

IMBBY traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 298,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,425. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

