Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.0341 on Top Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $4,670.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.02049341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00183420 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055962 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

