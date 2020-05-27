Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Trading Up 6.6%

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)’s share price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.41, approximately 3,931,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,918,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 359.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $1,752,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,715,000 after buying an additional 15,469,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after buying an additional 5,675,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $297,903,000.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

