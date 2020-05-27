Insider Buying: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Bryan J. Koop acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BXP traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 184,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,547. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.86. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Boston Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.