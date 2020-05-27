Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) President Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) President Joseph O. Blanco bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $20,930.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donegal Group stock remained flat at $$6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,940 shares.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.