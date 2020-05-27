Insider Selling: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) major shareholder Amy A. Poinsett Revocable Livi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KERN traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Akerna had a negative net margin of 137.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akerna stock. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Akerna worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

