Insider Selling: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) major shareholder Amy A. Poinsett Revocable Livi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of KERN traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Akerna had a negative net margin of 137.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.
Akerna Company Profile
Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
