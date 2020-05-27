Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.55. 129,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 13.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 462,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amphenol by 52.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after buying an additional 754,436 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

