Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells 12,006 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $297,148.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,825,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $623,805.78.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,283 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $303,390.10.

On Friday, May 15th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $271,575.72.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $266,173.02.

On Monday, May 11th, Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $359,947.20.

On Friday, May 8th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $598,594.23.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $592,351.37.

On Monday, May 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $278,779.32.

On Friday, May 1st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $270,615.24.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $271,215.54.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 112,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.00. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CarGurus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CarGurus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CarGurus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

