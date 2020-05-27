Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total transaction of $1,941,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wayne Elliot Huyard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.45, for a total transaction of $1,982,250.00.

FICO traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $394.34. 30,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.43.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

