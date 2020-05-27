Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Sells 31,950 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HOLX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 266,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,321. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.