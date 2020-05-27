Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Sells 31,950 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HOLX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 266,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,321. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

