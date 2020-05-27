Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 3,032 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,221.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.23. 60,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

