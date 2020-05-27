Insider Selling: Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. 14,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $833.01 million, a PE ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orthopediatrics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.