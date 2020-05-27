Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. 18,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,113. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $6,240,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 597,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,651,610 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,423,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after acquiring an additional 366,575 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,318,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 884,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.