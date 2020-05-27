Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Shares Up 6.4%

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.53, 5,092,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,198,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

