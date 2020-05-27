Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$10.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPZF. CIBC dropped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.35 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

