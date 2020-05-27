Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $277.97. 984,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,226. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.39 and a 200-day moving average of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Intuit by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

