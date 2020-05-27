Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $584,662,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,079,000 after buying an additional 640,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after buying an additional 535,391 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $561.78. 43,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $7,381,613 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

