Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,613 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,946. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

